Jackson man admits he killed half-brother with heroin

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A 31-year-old man has admitted to killing his half-brother with a deadly dose of heroin.

William Fisher and his 53-year-old uncle Christopher fisher were first charged with felony murder and delivery of heroin back in 2016.

According to our media partners at MLive they are accused of injecting Colin Fisher with heroin so he would pass out and they could rob him but he never woke up.

William Fisher took a plea deal yesterday for a charge of involuntary manslaughter which was offered by prosecutors in exchange for testifying against his uncle.

He will be sentenced later this year.

More from MLive: Man admits he injected half-brother with heroin, killing him

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s