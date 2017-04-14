Jackson man admits he killed half-brother with heroin

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A 31-year-old man has admitted to killing his half-brother with a deadly dose of heroin.

William Fisher and his 53-year-old uncle Christopher fisher were first charged with felony murder and delivery of heroin back in 2016.

According to our media partners at MLive they are accused of injecting Colin Fisher with heroin so he would pass out and they could rob him but he never woke up.

William Fisher took a plea deal yesterday for a charge of involuntary manslaughter which was offered by prosecutors in exchange for testifying against his uncle.

He will be sentenced later this year.

