“Dale” Pet of The Day April 14

Meet “Dale”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dale is a 2-year-old male cat. He’s a friendly guy who enjoys sitting on laps and relaxing. Dale is good with children and other pets in the house. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Dale by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

