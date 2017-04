JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Do you recognize this man? Do the tattoos on his arm look familiar?

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the man in the photo.

Investigators say he may be involved in stealing items from a local grocery store.

If you have any information or know who he is you are asked to please call 517-768-7931 or the tip line at 517-438-7867.