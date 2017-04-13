Taxpayers get short extension on deadline

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We all got a little break this year when it comes to filing our taxes.

April 15th falls on Saturday which means your taxes won’t be due until three days later on Tuesday.

The website wallethub estimates Americans spend 6 billion hours a year on taxes but luckily most of us get a refund which averages to more than $2 thousand.

The online firm GoBanking.com surveyed taxpayers to see how they went about the process of preparing their taxes.

They found that 34.5 percent use a digital tax prep tool and 28.5 percent use an accountant.

Hiring an outside professional is the most expensive option with the average cost being $273 per return.

Another 10.9 percent get help from a friend or family member while 8.5 percent fill out the forms themselves.

8.3 percent take their taxes to a brick-and-mortar tax service.

Then there are the 9.2 percent who don’t file taxes.