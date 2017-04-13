STAY OR GO PRO? MSU star Miles Bridges expected to reveal decision

By Published:
Duke's Frank Jackson defends against Michigan State's Miles Bridges (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – During this year’s basketball season MSU star forward Miles Bridges inspired a lot of talk.

Now the talk circulating around the freshman is whether or not he will come back for his sophomore season next year.

Bridges went on Twitter today to invite people to meet him tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Spartan statue on campus.

Bridges is expected to announce his decision and indications are that he will forego the National Basketball Association to return for another year with the Spartans.

The 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman at Michigan State.

6 News will be there and will update the story online and on 6 News.

