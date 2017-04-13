Report of threat, weapon, prompts district lockdown

A mid-Michigan high school went on lockdown for about half an hour this afternoon after a report of a student with a weapon making a threat.

A press release from school officials and the police department says it started at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday at Charlotte High School. Police and emergency crews rushed to the school.

The rest of the district also went into lockdown as a precaution.

The student in question was caught at around 1:07 p.m. and taken into custody by the Charlotte Police Department. No weapon was found.

The district and police say no one was hurt and everyone is safe.