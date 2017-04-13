Report of threat, weapon, prompts district lockdown

By Published:

A mid-Michigan high school went on lockdown for about half an hour this afternoon after a report of a student with a weapon making a threat.

A press release from school officials and the police department says it started at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday at Charlotte High School. Police and emergency crews rushed to the school.

The rest of the district also went into lockdown as a precaution.

The student in question was caught at around 1:07 p.m. and taken into custody by the Charlotte Police Department. No weapon was found.

The district and police say no one was hurt and everyone is safe.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s