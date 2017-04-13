Lansing City Council: Can they make a decision and stick to it?

Lansing’s short stint as a sanctuary city was short lived. The city council voted 5-2 last night to drop the title, just one week after unanimously voting in favor of it. Now, many are questioning whether or not the council can make up it’s mind on anything.

First in January it was choosing a council President.

“I cannot understand how eight leaders who that were elected by the citizens cannot come to a conclusion for leadership,” says a constituent.

Then, it was deciding on a term to label the city.

“Send them a message that they can approach Lansing City Officials to get the help that they need, you’ve already sent them that message, just don’t take it back,” says another constituent.

When it comes to making decisions, many are starting to question Lansing City Council’s recent track record.

“Instead of ya know, looking at the fact that we’re being transparent, we get reprimanded and i don’t understand that, because we’re not going to necessarily agree on everything, nor should we,” says City Council Member, Judi Brown Clarke.

Brown Clarke says, big decisions such as choosing a council president and deciding if Lansing will be or stay a sanctuary city, aren’t easy to make.

“All the ways in which we wanted to describe ourselves as a sanctuary city, using welcoming policy, we didn’t have the ability to use that term because people were redefining that,” says Brown Clarke.

As the public weighs in on the ability to work together as a council, she says, the council might have different opinions, but to her, that’s a good thing.

“It seems like it took you this long to make a decision, yeah, because it was a big decision and it should have taken that long, if we didn’t, we didn’t do it do diligence,” says Brown Clarke.

A notion Mayor Virg Bernero agrees with.

“Typically, they’ve been able to set aside the pettiness and focus when we’re talking about important projects, certainly with urgent situations and with projects that bring jobs to the community, usually the nonsense falls by the wayside and we will continue to lead in that way,” says Mayor Virg Bernero.