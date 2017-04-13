Hundreds turn out for hearing on Nestle water pumping plan

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Hundreds of people turned out for a public hearing on a company’s proposal to boost the volume of groundwater it pumps for bottling in western Michigan.

Nestle Waters North America wants to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County – up from 150 gallons per minute. The request is pending with state regulators.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it has a large amount of information to consider. Following Wednesday night’s hearing at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, public comments are being accepted through April 21.

Environmentalists critical of the request say the plan could hurt wetlands if the company were permitted to drain more underground water for its Ice Mountain bottling operation.

Nestle representatives say the increase wouldn’t hurt the environment.

Wednesday night, Nestle released this statement about the MDEQ hearing:

“We thank the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for holding a public hearing to give people an opportunity to express their opinions about our White Pine Springs permit application. The information session preceding the public hearing also provided important facts regarding our application. “Although people cite various reasons in opposition to our request for additional water withdrawals, and we differ with their conclusions, we do agree on one essential point. Like you, Ice Mountain, and our parent company Nestlé Waters North America, have a deep commitment to the state, people and natural resources of Michigan. We have made a long-term investment in Michigan, and take great care to operate in a responsible and sustainable way to preserve and protect our shared water sources and the surrounding environment for generations to come. “Our pending application is based on over 15 years of extensive studies and regular monitoring of groundwater, surface water and the local ecosystem. Our network of more than 100 monitoring points allows us to predict with great certainty both the immediate and long-term effects of the proposed withdrawal. This monitoring network allows us to verify that the groundwater is being naturally replenished and that our water use is managed for long-term sustainability. “We also contribute significantly to the economic well-being of the communities where we do business and to the state as a whole. Since our operations began in Michigan we have made investments of about $270 million, much of which goes toward ensuring the sustainability of the water system, including the monitoring points, the scientists who do the monitoring, and everyone involved in taking good care of the groundwater supplies. We offer high-paying jobs with good benefits to our employees and have an annual payroll of over $19 million. Ice Mountain is one of the largest employers in the Mecosta / Osceola area with around 270 full-time employees and around 25 seasonal employees. Another $20 million in annual spending supports Michigan-based vendor companies. “Again, we thank the MDEQ and everyone who participated in the public hearing. We support the MDEQ commitment to a careful, thorough and transparent review of the permit application.”