Holt baseball coaches suspended after Florida trip

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Holt Varsity and Junior Varsity baseball coaches are sitting out games right now and it sounds like that won’t be changing anytime soon.

6 News has learned that there was a party that two volunteer baseball coaches took some of the players to.

The head Varsity and J-V coach were “not” there however, when asked about it by Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornack the coaches said it never happened.

But later, pictures of that so called “frat party” appeared on social media which led to the suspensions.

In a letter sent out to parents today from the Superintendent…it says:

“Holt Public Schools has very high expectations for all of our employees. Each employee is expected to exemplify the best standards of behavior and conduct at all times in the classroom, on the playing field, the community and on school sponsored trips.”

He goes on to say:

“We continue to ask parents and students to refrain from speculation while the district completes a careful due process investigation.”

Right now, head Varsity baseball coach Nathan Potts along with several Junior Varsity coaches and assistant volunteer coaches are all being investigated.

The school district says once the internal investigation is complete everyone in the community will be updated immediately.

The Superintendent tells me the varsity team will be coached by interim coaches Keith Allen and Nick Brown and assisted by volunteer assistant coach Brian Sweet…all of whom did not attend the Florida trip.

As far as the J-V team, current assistant coach Mark Rokita will take over while this investigation is being conducted.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on this developing story as soon as we learn more.