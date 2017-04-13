Fourth MSU football player investigated for sexual assault

Related Coverage Mark Dantonio breaks silence over sexual assault investigation

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A fourth Michigan State University football player is now being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office tells 6 News that the case is being investigated by the Meridian Township Police.

There has been no comment from the police.

The story was first reported by the Lansing City Pulse.

Even as this latest development unfolds, the Ingham County Prosecutor is considering issuing criminal sexual conduct charges against three Spartan players for an alleged sexual assault from February.

Yesterday MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio confirmed that several players have been suspended from the team after the annual Green and White game that caps off spring football practices.

He would not elaborate on those suspensions.

In addition to the players, MSU football recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell was suspended on February 9.

No details have been released as to why Blackwell was suspended.

He continues to be paid while he is suspended.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News.