Embattled travel ban impacting college applications

(AP) – University officials across Michigan weren’t shy about criticizing President Donald Trump’s now blocked travel ban targeting seven predominately Muslim nations, saying the move left international students feeling threatened and unwelcome.

But less clear, for now, is whether the ban – as well as concerns about changes in benefits and restrictions on student visas – will lead to fewer international students enrolling at U.S. colleges and universities next fall.

But a new survey by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers shows international student recruitment professionals report hearing concerns from families around the globe, including over Trump’s travel ban and potential changes to student visas and employment opportunities.

International student applications for at least four of Michigan’s 15 public universities – Western Michigan, Grand Valley State, Wayne State and Michigan State – are either down or flat, at either the graduate or undergraduate level, when compared to the same time last year.

University of Michigan, on the other hand, has seen an increase of about 5.2 percent in applications from foreign students.

How those numbers will look come this fall remains to be seen, but university officials are watching closely.

“The sentiment abroad is very negative about coming to the United States,” said Juan Tavares, director of international admissions and services at Western, where applications from foreign students are down about 24 percent when compared to this same time last year.