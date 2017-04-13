Domestic violence forum explores ways to end abuse, get people help

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The tough issue of domestic violence was front and center on a mid-Michigan college campus.

Jackson College held a forum Thursday afternoon to discuss ways to end domestic violence.

Law enforcement and local experts attended, along with survivors of domestic abuse sharing their stories.

A big topic of discussion was recognizing what domestic violence is, who’s at risk, and what steps someone can take to get help.

Organizers say it’s important to realize that domestic violence is more than just physical abuse.

“Someone controlling you emotionally, financially, and ultimately, physically. Many times those separate you away from those loved ones who can really intervene. They’ll belittle you; tell you you’re not beautiful. Hopefully there’s someone at the forum who may know someone involved or see something that can trigger a greater conversation,” said Lee Hampton of Multicultural Affairs at Jackson College.

A few domestic violence resources are posted below.

Aware Shelter

706 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201

Phone: (517) 783-2861

Catholic Charities – Jackson

3425 Francis St, Jackson, MI 49203

Phone: (517) 782-2551

Women’s Center of Greater Lansing

1710 E Michigan Ave # 1712, Lansing, MI 48912

Phone: (517) 372-9163

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-7233