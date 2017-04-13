Domestic violence forum explores ways to end abuse, get people help

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The tough issue of domestic violence was front and center on a mid-Michigan college campus.
Jackson College held a forum Thursday afternoon to discuss ways to end domestic violence.
Law enforcement and local experts attended, along with survivors of domestic abuse sharing their stories.
A big topic of discussion was recognizing what domestic violence is, who’s at risk, and what steps someone can take to get help.
Organizers say it’s important to realize that domestic violence is more than just physical abuse.
“Someone controlling you emotionally, financially, and ultimately, physically. Many times those separate you away from those loved ones who can really intervene. They’ll belittle you; tell you you’re not beautiful. Hopefully there’s someone at the forum who may know someone involved or see something that can trigger a greater conversation,” said Lee Hampton of Multicultural Affairs at Jackson College.
A few domestic violence resources are posted below.
Aware Shelter
706 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201
Phone: (517) 783-2861
Catholic Charities – Jackson
3425 Francis St, Jackson, MI 49203
Phone: (517) 782-2551
Women’s Center of Greater Lansing
1710 E Michigan Ave # 1712, Lansing, MI 48912
Phone: (517) 372-9163
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-7233