CONSTRUCTION ALERT: Big road project coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Plans are coming together for a massive construction project that will have a big impact on how you get around a mid-Michigan city.

Jackson is in for nine months of road construction.

It’s a huge project that will smooth out roads, and change how drivers get around town.

As Fredi Vaughn works inside her clothes alteration business, she’s getting ready for major construction coming her way.

“Don’t know what they’re doing with us, but hoping customers can get here easily,” Vaughn said.

The Sew and Sew Shop on Michigan Avenue is right in the middle of a massive road project that stretches across Jackson.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is resurfacing West Michigan Avenue between Brown Street and downtown, along with East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Dwight streets.

And that’s not all.

Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue will be converted from one way traffic to two-way streets.

The conversions will greatly alter the way drivers enter and exit the downtown area.

“The changes are just to make it easier for people to come downtown, visit those businesses. They wanted to see those one way pairs to two way pairs to make it easier for people to come in and out of the downtown,” said MDOT spokesperson Kari Arend.

MDOT is working with the city of Jackson on this $18 million project.

“Things will really get started here in the next couple weeks, and then you’ll see construction going all through the summer and the fall. We don’t anticipate this project to be done until December,” Arend said.

MDOT says at least one lane of traffic will be open for the majority of the construction.

When roads are completely closed, detours will be provided.

While some businesses are worried about losing customers, Vaughn is looking forward to enjoying smooth roads and more access to downtown.

“In the meantime we’re just going to bear with it and look to the future,” Vaughn said.

Construction has already started on West Michigan Avenue with crews from Consumers Energy moving underground utilities.

MDOT is still getting plans together but says the full project should start in a few weeks.