Coast Guard ends icebreaking mission in western Great Lakes

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has wrapped up icebreaking operations for the season in the western Great Lakes.

Mild winter temperatures produced below-average ice cover on the lakes. The Coast Guard says ice had no significant effect on commercial navigation this year, and nearly all the ice that formed has melted.

Six Coast Guard cutters assigned to the mission conducted nearly 2,200 hours of domestic icebreaking in support of U.S. and Canadian shipping interests.

Nearly 14 million tons of dry and liquid cargo valued at more than $488 million was shipped during the winter navigation season, which lasted 113 days.

