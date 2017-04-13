“Boss” Pet Of The Day April 13

Meet “Boss”, our Pet Of The Day today. Boss is a 7-year-old boxer mix. He’s a big, lovable boy looking for a couch to snooze on. He is housebroken, likes walks and car rides. Boss ignores cats and he’s so easy going he should do well with other calm animals that like long naps. Boss has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Boss by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

