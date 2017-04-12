Western Michigan University names new president

KALAMAZOO, Mich.— Western Michigan University just announced its ninth president. Dr. Edward B. Montgomery, a dean and professor of economics at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, will become the ninth president.

Montgomery was selected by a unanimous vote of the WMU trustees during a special meeting of the WMU board on April 12. His selection follows a national search to find a successor to Dr. John M. Dunn who had announced a June 30 retirement date, but will now continue through July 31.

“We were fortunate to have a number of gifted candidates emerge through the search process,” says WMU Trustee William Johnston, who led the 22-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee that helped identify Montgomery as the successful finalist.

“Edward Montgomery’s personal demeanor, commitment to transformational change and extensive academic background resonated with all of us involved in the search and spoke directly to the themes that emerged from our numerous listening sessions with university stakeholders.”

Montgomery has held faculty positions at Carnegie Mellon and Michigan State Universities as well as the University of Maryland, winning five teaching awards over the years. He has been at Georgetown since 2010.

Montgomery will officially start his role at WMU on August 1.