Vandals hit Lansing elementary school

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – While students and teachers were away on spring break someone vandalized a Lansing school.

The DeWitt Township Police are asking for your help as they try to find out who broke into the Sheridan Road Elementary School on April 1.

According to investigators there was a “significant” amount of damage done inside the school.

Sheridan Road is a STEM school and focuses on a “hands-on” approach to learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

If you have any information please contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.