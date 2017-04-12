“Toby” Pet of the Day April 12

Meet “Toby”, our Pet Of The Day today. Toby is an adorable 4-month-old mixed breed puppy who is already 41 pounds. He is neutered and up to date on all of his vaccines. He is active, playful and loves people. Toby is currently at the Capital Area Humane Society ready to head to his forever home! Call 517-626-6060.
