Target plans to open in downtown East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Target plans to open its first small-format store in East Lansing near Michigan State University.

The East Lansing Downtown Target store is projected to open in 2019. It will be located on the North border of campus in Center City District, a new, planned mixed-use development at East Grand River Avenue.

Target is growing its presence with small-format stores near college campuses around the country. With Target’s small-format stores, college students and residents in college towns have the best of Target curated to fit their lifestyles. These types of stores also serve as hubs for students and nearby residents to pick up online orders.

At approximately 22,000 square feet, the new Target store will provide a quick-trip shopping experience with a customized assortment mix, including:

• A selection of fresh groceries with grab-and-go items and meal solutions

• An assortment of cosmetics, personal care and beauty products

• Curated assortment of home décor including dorm and apartment essentials

• Select men’s and women’s apparel and accessories

• Services include Order Pickup

Target currently has 35 small-format stores, five of which are on college campuses.

This year, Target will open seven more campus stores at University of California, Irvine, University of Southern California, University of Florida, Gainesville, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Cincinnati, University of Texas at Austin and North Carolina State University.

Target plans to open more than 100 small-format stores over the next three years and has announced 31 to date.