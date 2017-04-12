SCHUETTE: Pro fundraisers rake in big fees

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new report from Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette sheds more light on who is really getting your money when you make a charitable donation.

Almost every charity uses professional fund raisers to help them get donations.

But on average last year the attorney general says those professionals kept 61 percent of the money they collected.

In fact, some charities lost money on fundraisers because of how much they paid the professionals.

The attorney general’s office says you can screen charities by asking anyone calling for donations if they work for the charity itself or if they’re hired to raise money.

Our media partners at MLive have compiled a list of charities that collected money in Michigan last year and that information can be seen here.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s