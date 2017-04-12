SCHUETTE: Pro fundraisers rake in big fees

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new report from Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette sheds more light on who is really getting your money when you make a charitable donation.

Almost every charity uses professional fund raisers to help them get donations.

But on average last year the attorney general says those professionals kept 61 percent of the money they collected.

In fact, some charities lost money on fundraisers because of how much they paid the professionals.

The attorney general’s office says you can screen charities by asking anyone calling for donations if they work for the charity itself or if they’re hired to raise money.

Our media partners at MLive have compiled a list of charities that collected money in Michigan last year and that information can be seen here.