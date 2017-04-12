RAW VIDEO: Detroit Pistons say good-bye to the Auburn Palace

By Published:

6 Sports was on hand this week for the final game the Detroit Pistons would play in the Palace of Auburn Hills. The team is moving to downtown Detroit to share the new Little Caesars Arena with the Detroit Red Wings next fall. We heard from a lot of people who had stories to share about the Palace and we’ve put that raw video here for you to enjoy.

