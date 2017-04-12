Non-explosive mortar shell prompts evacuations near Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a mortar shell that prompted the evacuation of a suburban Detroit courts building and public library has turned out to be a dud.

Sterling Heights Police Chief John Berg says a bomb squad determined the device was likely a practice mortar, with no explosive material inside.

He says a man drove the shell to the police station and told an officer there he wanted to dispose of it. Berg tells WWJ-AM police immediately secured a perimeter around his van and cordoned off the area while the bomb squad was called in.

Berg says the shell had been in the possession of the man’s family since his brother brought it home from the Michigan National Guard 65 years ago.

The library later reopened but the court canceled its docket.

___

Information from: WWJ-AM, http://www.wwj.com