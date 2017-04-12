Non-explosive mortar shell prompts evacuations near Detroit

By Published: Updated:

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a mortar shell that prompted the evacuation of a suburban Detroit courts building and public library has turned out to be a dud.

Sterling Heights Police Chief John Berg says a bomb squad determined the device was likely a practice mortar, with no explosive material inside.

He says a man drove the shell to the police station and told an officer there he wanted to dispose of it. Berg tells WWJ-AM police immediately secured a perimeter around his van and cordoned off the area while the bomb squad was called in.

Berg says the shell had been in the possession of the man’s family since his brother brought it home from the Michigan National Guard 65 years ago.

The library later reopened but the court canceled its docket.
___

Information from: WWJ-AM, http://www.wwj.com

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s