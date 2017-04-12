Mystery movie unveiled; scenes shot in Mason

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We first told you last October about the “Untitled Detroit Movie Project” that was filming in Mason.

Now there is a title and release date to go along with that project.

The film is called “Detroit” and it will premiere August 4.

The film is being directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

She made history as the first woman director to win an Academy Award for the 2010 film “The Hurt Locker”.

Bigelow also directed the action film “Zero Dark Thirty”.

This film is focusing on the Detroit riots in the 1960s as seen from a variety of points-of-view.

The film stars John Boyega, of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and John Krasinski, known as Jim Halpert in “The Office”.

You can watch the trailer below.