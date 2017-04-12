Mackinac Bridge reopens after falling ice prompts shutdown

By Published:
Photo: MBA

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) – There is good news today if you are heading to the Upper Peninsula today.

The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to traffic after falling ice from cables and towers prompted a shutdown of the bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

The 5-mile-long bridge was closed starting Tuesday afternoon and the Mackinac Bridge Authority kept the bridge closed to traffic overnight. An update posted on the bridge’s website says it was back open Wednesday morning and a high wind warning was in effect.

Drivers of motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and semi-trucks are encouraged to use extra caution due to the high winds.

Motorists who had been waiting at the bridge Tuesday night for it to reopen were told to park nearby or find somewhere to stay overnight.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s