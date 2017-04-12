Mackinac Bridge reopens after falling ice prompts shutdown

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) – There is good news today if you are heading to the Upper Peninsula today.

The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to traffic after falling ice from cables and towers prompted a shutdown of the bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

The 5-mile-long bridge was closed starting Tuesday afternoon and the Mackinac Bridge Authority kept the bridge closed to traffic overnight. An update posted on the bridge’s website says it was back open Wednesday morning and a high wind warning was in effect.

Drivers of motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and semi-trucks are encouraged to use extra caution due to the high winds.

Motorists who had been waiting at the bridge Tuesday night for it to reopen were told to park nearby or find somewhere to stay overnight.