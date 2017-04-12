East Lansing voters to decide on new schools

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in East Lansing have to consider whether they’ll support a $93 million bond proposal this spring to build new elementary schools.

Tonight a meeting hosted by the League of Women Voters will give people a chance to talk about the proposal.

Last night the district held its final informational meeting to explain to the public how the money will be spent.

The superintendent’s office says the new facilities will improve safety, traffic and instruction for teachers and students.

Tonight’s forum will take place at the Hannah Community Center from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

District staff will answer questions from the audience.

The vote is on May second.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s