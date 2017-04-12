Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

William Earl Beatty Jr has a felony warrant for Homicide out of Lansing. Beatty is a black male, 32, 6’3″ and weighs 2250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jimmy Lee Clark Jr has a felony warrant for Aggravated Assault out of Lansing. Clark is a black male, 19, 6’1′ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Daniel Eggleston has felony warrant for Aggravated Assault out of Lansing. Eggleston is a white male, 40, 6’0″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

