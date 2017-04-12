ACLU objects to transgender bathroom rule in Jenison schools

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union is objecting to a Michigan school district’s restroom policy for transgender students.

Our media partners at MLive report that transgender students in the Jenison district can use a gender-neutral restroom, staff restrooms or restrooms that match their gender at birth.

The Grand Rapids Press says Jenison transgender students can’t use restrooms that match their new identity. Superintendent Tom TenBrink says the Ottawa County district is not discriminating against transgender students and treats all students with “sensitivity and dignity.”

But the ACLU of Michigan has written a letter in protest. The group says the policy stigmatizes transgender students.

Attorney Miriam Aukerman says a transgender boy should be able to use a restroom for boys. She says the same should apply to transgender girls.

