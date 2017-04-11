Senator Bert Johnson called to resign after indictment

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Freedom Fund today called on state Senator Bert Johnson to immediately resign from office, following his indictment by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and theft in connection with allegations he robbed taxpayers of $23,000 in 2014 through the use of a “no-show” or “ghost” employee.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

“Bert Johnson has thoroughly and irreconcilably lost the trust of Michigan residents, and can no longer effectively represent his constituents,” said Freedom Fund Executive Director Tony Daunt. “Facing multiple felony charges and the prospect of 10 years in prison, Johnson must resign immediately.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s