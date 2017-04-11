Senator Bert Johnson called to resign after indictment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Freedom Fund today called on state Senator Bert Johnson to immediately resign from office, following his indictment by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and theft in connection with allegations he robbed taxpayers of $23,000 in 2014 through the use of a “no-show” or “ghost” employee.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

“Bert Johnson has thoroughly and irreconcilably lost the trust of Michigan residents, and can no longer effectively represent his constituents,” said Freedom Fund Executive Director Tony Daunt. “Facing multiple felony charges and the prospect of 10 years in prison, Johnson must resign immediately.”