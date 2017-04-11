Petitions filed to stop the non-discrimination order in Jackson are ruled invalid

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier today a judge ruled that the petitions filed to stop the LGBT non-discrimination ordinance in Jackson are invalid, allowing the ordinance to go into effect.

The case went before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson after the group Jackson Together filed a lawsuit against City Clerk Andrew Wrozek and the city of Jackson, citing problems with how the petitions were verified.

The judge ruled to toss the petitions because they were not properly certified by the city clerk. On Friday, the city council voted to settle the case with Jackson Together and allow the NDO to stand.

The city council approved the ordinance in February to protect the LGBT community from discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodation.

The NDO is now allowed to go into effect because petitions to stop it needed to be handed in before March 9.

No other petitions were submitted to the clerk’s office and verified before the cut-off date.

The city of Jackson has released a statement, saying the ordinance is now law in the city.

In March, several area residents and Christian churches launched a petition drive to block the NDO.

They wanted the council to choose between scrapping the ordinance, or allowing the issue to go before voters.

However, the lawsuit from Jackson Together came down before the council could reach an agreement.

An attorney at the court hearing who claims to represent two anonymous individuals who were behind the petitions says they will continue to fight to overturn the ordinance.

We will have more details and reaction to this developing news on 6 News at 5.