Monday night tornado caused damage to trees, barns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The national weather service in Grand Rapids surveyed damage from the storm Monday evening in southeast Kent County and southwest Ionia county and confirmed a tornado with peak winds estimated at 90 mph.

Dozens of large trees were snapped or uprooted and three barns were heavily damaged. The damage began on 100th street just east of Alden Nash avenue and then continued to the East Northeast, crossing Wingeier avenue where a barn lost metal roofing. One metal section was carried 0.6 miles by the tornado and landed in a field.

The tornado damage intensified as the funnel narrowed and crossed 92nd avenue in the vicinity of the Tyler Creek Golf Course, where a swath of trees were snapped and uprooted.

Peaks winds in this area were estimated at 90 mph. The tornado crossed Freeport Avenue and Keim road. It then crossed Hastings Road with peak winds estimated around 65 mph taking down large tree limbs.

The damage ended around Bell Road North of Keim Road.