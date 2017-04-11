Memorial planned for 13 horses killed in fire in Kent County

By Published:

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A weekend memorial is planned for 13 horses that were killed in a suspicious barn fire in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says at least one person has been questioned about the fire, which was reported early Saturday at the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township. Some new evidence also has been collected.

Only two of 15 horses survived the fire. The horses were used as therapy for children and young adults with a variety of special needs.

The memorial service is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. On its Facebook page, the Barn for Equine Learning says it has seen “beauty” in the ashes in the form of widespread community support.

