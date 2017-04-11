New prescription monitoring service to help prevent abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley took part in a round table meeting this morning looking at the state’s new prescription monitoring service.

The Michigan Automated Prescription System, also known as MAPS, allows doctors, dentists and pharmacists to keep track of a patient’s prescriptions in order to help prevent abuse.

The prescription information gathered through MAPS stored in a secure database and is only available to health professionals and law enforcement agencies.

This round table meeting was to work curb the problem of addiction and controlled substances.