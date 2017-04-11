Lansing City Council to reconsider Sanctuary City status

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital City declared itself a Sanctuary City earlier this month but now that title could be lifted.

The Lansing City Council announced that they will gather and vote on rescinding Lansing’s Sanctuary City status.

The announcement followed a letter that was sent last week from the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, which requested for the city to drop the word “sanctuary” from its title.

The Trump Administration has threatened to with-hold federal funding from Sanctuary Cities.

While the city council does not believe Lansing meets the federal definition of the term, the chamber says the title alone creates confusion.

Commerce members feel the city council should focus on other issues, like roads and business.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall.

The council will also discuss adopting a resolution to reaffirm Lansing as a Welcoming City.

