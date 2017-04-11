Lansing City Council to reconsider sanctuary city status

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council members will soon find themselves in the same situation they were more than one week ago, when they declared Lansing a sanctuary city, only this time they’re expected to go back on that decision during a special meeting on Wednesday.

It’s an issue At-Large City Council member Kathie Dunbar said she thought was put to rest.

“They knew what they were voting for and so now I can only assume they’ve received pressure from some outside sources,” Dunbar said.

The council’s decision to make Lansing a sanctuary city received a lot of attention both here and nationally and even prompted both the Michigan and Lansing Chamber of Commerce to co-write a letter to the council asking it to remove the sanctuary city reference. It was signed by Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Studley and Lansing Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Daman.

“This symbolic political statement raises more questions than it answers and risking literally millions of dollars in federal funding when the city’s budget is tight,” Studley said.

He said the city council should be focusing its efforts on other city issues.

“We want the city of Lansing to be a welcoming community but our view is if you want to legislate on state or federal issues, you should run for congress,” he said. “That time and money should be spent improving public safety, fixing the sidewalks, repairing the roads.”

But Councilmember Dunbar said no laws were broken in making Lansing a sanctuary city because the protections are already in place.

“I will be supporting the continuation of the resolution as is,” she said. “I think it’s really important to note that the misconceptions folks have about this are primarily based in some belief that we are going to be harboring criminals, we’re inviting criminals to come into our town; that is absolutely not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about protecting families who are here, whose children are citizens who’ve been in this country for years.”

While she understands people are concerned about Lansing losing funding, she said the word isn’t going to trigger any loss in funding, rather the policy that’s in place.

“The idea that there’s funding going to be lost, we’ve made the legal argument on numerous occasions that the protections are in place,” she said. “You cannot rescind grant funding without an act of congress that the stipulations in the grant have to be followed, you can’t just arbitrarily pull.”

It’s not clear what will happen during Wednesday’s special meeting but it could all boil down to just one word.

The meeting is at City Hall and starts at 6:30 p.m.

