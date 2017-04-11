Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter’s 3rd Annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt and Kids Eggstravaganza

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re looking for some fun this spring, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a family event on April 15th at Hawk Island Park from 2-4pm!

1:30pm Kids Registration Opens ($8 per child, no charge for children under 2 years old)

2:00pm Dog Registration Opens ($12/dog, $6/ each additional dog)

2:30pm Kids Egg Hunt

3:30pm Doggie Egg Hunt

All other activities begin at 2:00pm including kids crafts and games, photos with the Easter Bunny and Chippy*, paw/hand prints**, face painting, agility equipment, free access to Soldan’s Dog Park, and much, much more!!

*Photos will be taken for a $5 donation by a professional photographer.

** Paw/Hand print tiles from Playing Picasso may also be purchased for an addittional donation.

Also, Pizza Pie Hole Food Truck will be joining us before, after, and during the event with lots of delicious pizza available for you to purchase!

Online pre-registration open until 5pm on Friday, April 14th. All participants who pre-register receive a free gift!

Go to the following link to register today: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/icasf/event/782333/

Please note that Hawk Island Park has a $3 vehicle entrance fee for County residents and $5 for non-residents.

Have fun!