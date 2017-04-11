Group files FOIA suit for emails of Schuette, staffers

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Attorney General Bill Schuette is being sued after his office rejected a public-records request for his and other staffers’ private emails that a liberal advocacy group says were used to conduct government business.

Progress Michigan sued in the Court of Claims Tuesday. It says state employees who use personal email accounts to perform official functions are creating public records subject to Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act.

Schuette’s office largely denied the request that sought such records over a six-year period, saying it didn’t possess them. It did provide one email.

Progress Michigan wants to know how common it is for Schuette and staff to use personal email. In prior FOIA requests, the group uncovered emails sent or received to private accounts.

Schuette’s spokeswoman couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s