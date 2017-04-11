Continuing your Facebook legacy once you pass away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While most people are on Facebook, people usually don’t talk about what happens to your account when you die.

There is an option on Facebook where you can add a family member or friend to manage your account when you pass away. Facebook calls this person a legacy contact.

Your legacy contact can request for your page to be memorialized by contacting Facebook through a Memorialization Request. They will have to give your name and date of death to be verified.

Once the request has been approved, your legacy contact will be able to take control of your account.

If you don’t want to live on via Facebook, you can also opt for your Facebook page to be permanently deleted.

To add a legacy contact just go into your Facebook account settings. Then, click on security. There, you will see the option to add a family member or friend as the designated person to take over your account.

In security settings, right under where you assign your legacy contact, you also have the option to permanently delete your account once you pass away.

If you do this, someone will still have to contact Facebook to let them know you passed away. When it’s approved, instead of someone else having access to your account, it will be gone.

