CONFIRMED: Danton Cole named Michigan State hockey coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A familiar face is returning to Michigan State University. Danton Cole was introduced as head coach by MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis Tuesday afternoon at Munn Ice Arena.

Danton Cole was with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, where he served as coached since 2013 (and in various capacities since 2010.) He was also under consideration as a candidate last time MSU had a coaching search in 2011, prior to the hire of Tom Anastos.

A graduate of Waverly High School, Cole went on to play at Michigan State from 1985-1989, winning a National Championship his freshman year under legendary Spartan coach Ron Mason. After college, he continued on to the NHL, where he spent ten seasons with five teams, and won a Stanley Cup in 1995 with the New Jersey Devils (beating his hometown Detroit Red Wings.)

Cole has prior experience with college hockey, previously serving as the head coach of the University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2007-10, compiling a record of 23-59-12. The former Spartan right-winger arrives in East Lansing with a sizable challenge, MSU finished the 2016-17 season 7-24-4, last in the Big Ten Conference.

Cole was born in Pontiac and raised in Lansing. He played youth hockey around the state and then in the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 1984-85, recording 95 points in 41 games.