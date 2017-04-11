CATA apologizes for defaulting on IRS tax payments

(WLNS) – The transportation company came clean on the failure to pay taxes over the past 2 years.

CATA owed at least $1.2 million in penalties and interest because of the mistake.

CATA board members held a meeting today, saying it all started back in 2014 when the financial department stopped paying payroll to the IRS.

“It should not have happened.”

In November of 2016, CATA board members learned it’s financial department defaulted on paying taxes to the federal government.

“Mistakes are made and occasionally stupid things are done, in this case it sounds like both,” Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said.

Mayor Bernero was just one person on the receiving end as CATA board members issued a public apology today.

They say CATA has now paid the money owed to make up back taxes and fines.

Board member Robert Swanson says they are now trying to figure out how this happened.

“A forensic audit to make sure we are able to get to the bottom of this situation,” Swanson said.

Multiple legal teams have been hired to investigate former financial department employees and CATA’s former auditors. Swanson also says a controller position has been created to add more accountability.

There are plans to bring in a financial specialist to further investigate the books.

“Whether there are any other areas that are problems,” Swanson explained.

CATA CEO Sandy Draggoo says that specialist will also be meticulous in the evaluation of CATA’s current staffing and other payments.

“They are going to come in and look at everything,” Draggoo said.

While this has been an expensive lesson learned, Mayor Bernero says he doesn’t think the board itself could have done much to prevent it from happening.

“I think in this case there just wasn’t enough internal controls.”

Swanson says he isn’t sure when they will learn how this was able to go on for so long undetected.

He believes the investigations into the former auditors and employees will help answer these questions and help recoup some of the payments the transportation company had to make.