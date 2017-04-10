Tips to keep water out of your house during heavy floods

The rain falling out there tonight is just another blow for many areas in Mid-Michigan still dealing with flooding from storms last week. And now that there’s even more moisture on the ground, flooding could get even worse.

A little rain can be a good thing, but when water seeps into your house, that’s a problem. Many areas are already under water and with more rain falling in spots tonight, there’s no doubt it’s been a wet start to the spring.

“I think it kind of caught people off guard and they came in looking for different sizes of sump pumps,” says Brian Hackett, Assistant Manager at Ace Hardware in Frandor.

He says, he can’t keep sump pumps on the shelves. And Ron Brown, who owns Ameri Pro Restoration, says his company is busier than ever.

“We’ve had people say we’ve never flooded before, and most of our customers will say that,” says Brown.

Over the last week, Brown says, he’s gotten calls about flooding anywhere from an inch of water, to two feet backed up in houses. Brown says, with as wet as it is right now, it’s essential that every homeowner take precautions.

“Test your sump pumps at least once a month, just go down and make sure they’re working, are hung up, they’re not full of debris,” says Brown.

He says, it doesn’t matter where you live, if your sump pumps fails, your basement will flood. But that’s not the only thing Brown says you should look out for.

“Sometimes your window wells will swell up with water from the outside and water can seep in, sometimes you might have cracks in the foundation and water’s getting in that way,” says Brown.

If water does get in, it’s a mess to clean up. Brown says, it can take up to 5 days to dry out a flooded area. So he says, being proactive, can save you time, money, and a lot of headache in the long run.