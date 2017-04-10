Public hearing is Wednesday on Nestle’s groundwater request

BIG RAPIDS, MI — Want to make your voice heard on the Nestle Ice Mountain proposal to withdraw more groundwater?

Here’s the skinny on the public hearing:

When: April 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Ferris State University Center, 805 Campus Drive, Big Rapids, Michigan

According to our media partners at Mlive, there will be an informational session before the hearing when the public can ask questions of Michigan DEQ staff about the proposal and the legal review. That runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the University Center.

Early test data indicates well underlain by “leaky” aquifer system.

If you want to speak during the hearing comment, there will be a registration table to sign up at the entrance. Each public comment is limited to 3 minutes. A hearing officer will call five people at a time to line up for comment at two auditorium microphones.

The hearing is scheduled 7 to 9 p.m. but may be packed. The auditorium seats 600. Melody Kindraka, DEQ spokesperson, said the agency will do “our absolute best” to let everyone speak who wants to. The hearing will open with a short explanation of relevant state law.

If you want to speak but can’t wait, there will be side listening rooms where someone can make a comment on the record but not in front of the main audience.

All comments are considered on the official record and will be recorded.

Bryce Feighner, director of the DEQ Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance will be at the head of the room receiving, but not responding to comments.

Zoning bogs down big piece of Nestle water plans.

The DEQ is still reviewing Nestle’s application and will not have a draft permit to review.

The DEQ will accept written comment until 5 p.m. on April 21.

Written comments can be emailed to deq-eh@michigan.gov or mailed to:

MDEQ, Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division, Environmental Health Section, P.O. Box 30421, Lansing, Michigan, 48909-7741.

Nestle’s application, supporting data and documents are posted on the DEQ website: http://www.michigan.gov/deq/0,4561,7-135-3313-399187–,00.html

This article was first seen on Mlive.com.