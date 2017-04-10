Police ID victim in weekend shooting

The Lansing Township Police Department has identified the man who died in a shooting this weekend.

His name is Bruce Kevin Benson, and the 47-year-old died in a home along the 400 block of N. Rosemary early (around 3:40 a.m.) on Sunday morning.

Police Chief Adam Kline says someone shot him and calls the shooting a homicide.

Investigators are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger. If you have any information that may help police crack the case, call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).