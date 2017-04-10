Police ID victim in weekend shooting

By Published: Updated:

The Lansing Township Police Department has identified the man who died in a shooting this weekend.

His name is Bruce Kevin Benson, and the 47-year-old died in a home along the 400 block of N. Rosemary early (around 3:40 a.m.) on Sunday morning.

Police Chief Adam Kline says someone shot him and calls the shooting a homicide.

Investigators are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger. If you have any information that may help police crack the case, call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s