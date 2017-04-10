“Momma Cass” Pet Of The Day April 10

Meet “Momma Cass”, our Pet Of The Day today. Momma Cass is a sweet, 18-year-old female cat. She is a sweet, friendly and cuddly pal. Momma Cass is the total package of good looks and fantastic purrsonality. She’s also spayed, current on shots, and has a microchip. Her adoption fee is reduced because she’s an awesome senior feline. Please consider adopting an older pet; they have just as much love to give as the younger counterparts. You can learn more about Momma Cass by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.