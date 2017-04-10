“Momma Cass” Pet Of The Day April 10

Meet “Momma Cass”, our Pet Of The Day today. Momma Cass is a sweet, 18-year-old female cat. She is a sweet, friendly and cuddly pal. Momma Cass is the total package of good looks and fantastic purrsonality. She’s also spayed, current on shots, and has a microchip. Her adoption fee is reduced because she’s an awesome senior feline. Please consider adopting an older pet; they have just as much love to give as the younger counterparts. You can learn more about Momma Cass by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

