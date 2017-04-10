Mateen Cleaves sex assault case will head toward trial

FLINT, MI — A judge has ruled that sexual assault charges against Mateen Cleaves were wrongfully dismissed and has ordered the case to go to trial.

On Monday, April 10, in Genesee Circuit Court, Judge Archie L. Hayman ruled that District Judge M. Cathy Dowd “did abuse her discretion of power” in dismissing the sexual assault case against the former NBA and Michigan State basketball star.

According to our media partners at Mlive, after hearing oral arguments on the appeal from Wayne County Prosecutors and Attorney Rosemary Gordon Panuco on behalf of Cleaves, the judge remanded the case to district court and ordered that the case be bound over to face a jury in Genesee Circuit Court.

“She gave absolutely no analysis concerning facts of the case with relation to the charges that were brought,” Hayman said in regards to Dowd’s dismissal after hearing . “I think it was a disservice both to the victim and to Mr. Cleaves that she did not provide proper analysis and record it.”

Hayman also noted that the reversal of the decision does not indicate “whether the court believes anyone is guilty or innocent.”

“This court is here merely to decide whether or not there is enough evidence for this case to go to trial,” he said.

In December, after a contentious five-day preliminary exam, now-retired Genesee District Court Judge M. Cathy Dowd dismissed the case against Cleaves after finding “insufficient evidence” to bind the Flint native over to circuit court to stand trial on the charges.

Prosecutors promptly appealed the dismissal of the sexual assault charges against the former Michigan State basketball star.

Accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Knights Inn motel in Mundy Township after a charity golf outing on Sept. 15, 2015, Cleaves, 39, was arraigned in March on multiple felony charges, including counts of unlawful imprisonment and criminal sexual conduct, and was free on a $150,000 personal recognizance bond.

In an appeal brief – echoed in court on Monday by Wayne County’s Jason Williams, prosecutors said Dowd “failed to recognize the limits of [her] authority” in dismissing charges against the former NBA and Michigan State basketball star.

Prosecutors argued that Dowd made a decision of guilt that was “for a jury to decide” and “ignored evidence” alleging Cleaves unlawfully imprisoned the woman.

Gordon Panuco, however, argued that Dowd was justified in her dismissal and “performed her proper duty” by assessing the credibility of the woman accusing Cleaves of sexual assault.

MLive and The Flint Journal typically do not identify alleged victims in sexual assault cases.

This article was first seen on Mlive.com.