Glass stained window being removed from historic church in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The landmark downtown Lansing church that was damaged in the March 8 wind storm has slowly been being repaired but today, the huge stained glass window will officially come down.

It will be removed and replicated by a Grand Rapids-based stained glass company.

The wood frame that currently holds the window was damaged and will be replaced by an aluminum frame that will add strength to the window.

The wind storm weeks ago caused the exterior bricks to crack, causing structural damage that threatened to cause the wall to collapse.

That wall was stabilized by a temporary wall while the damage was assessed and a repair strategy was developed.

The church, located on the 200 block of West Ottawa, has been a landmark in Lansing for a century.