Ford says hybrid police car catches bad guys, saves gas too

By Published: Updated:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The next time the cops chase you down for speeding, they could be driving a fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid.

Ford Motor Co. says it will offer a police pursuit version of the hybrid Fusion midsize sedan, in response to requests from cities nationwide. Ford sells more police cars in the U.S. than any other automaker.

The new car, with its 2-Liter four-cylinder engine and 1.4 kilowatt lithium-ion battery, is expected to get 38 miles per gallon of gas in combined city-highway driving. That’s 20 mpg more than Ford’s current police car, the Taurus police interceptor.

Ford says the hybrids are fast enough and durable enough to handle police duty.

At $2.50 per gallon for gas, a police department would save $3,877 per year in fuel costs per vehicle, Ford says.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s