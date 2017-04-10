Concerns voiced over healthcare, rhetoric in Washington to U.S. Representative Mike Bishop

(WLNS) – U.S. Representative Mike Bishop held town hall meetings today in Brighton to hear concerns from his constituents.

“We’re not represented, um, we’re not being heard.”

“Am I going to be able to make my house payment or am I going to go to the doctor,” Deanna Schneider of Brighton Township asked.

Many questions were asked concerning health care, including the price and coverage, if the affordable care act is repealed rather than modified.

Bishop says repealing and replacing is the only option.

“Any replacement that we’re talking about is intended to shore up what is a crumbling um healthcare policy in this country,” Representative Mike Bishop said.

Bishop believes vouchers will help cover people’s costs but Schneider is not convinced.

“I don’t think that there is going to be anything in these vouchers or these tax credits, that’s really going to afford people buying good, quality health insurance.”

Another major concern addressed is the rhetoric of the current President.

“Someone to really stand up to him and say no this is wrong,” Michigan State Religious Studies Professor Dr. Shreena Gandhi said.

Gandhi says she wanted to talk tell bishop she doesn’t like Trump’s racist language and she wants Bishop to stand up to it.

“I do think that both Republicans and democrats do both need to be a little more outspoken about racism.”

Bishop says he believes from health care, to racism, his responsibility is to his constituents and their protection.

“I’m an American I’m here to represent my community I’m not here to represent any political party.”