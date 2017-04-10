CBS Poll: President’s approval up slightly; most say congress should okay further action

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new CBS News poll finds that 57 percent of Americans approve of the airstrikes against Syrian military targets – calling the use of chemical weapons immoral – but most are leery of any military involvement beyond airstrikes. Only 18 percent of Americans would want ground troops. Half of Republicans would limit involvement to either airstrikes or diplomacy, and Democrats largely would focus on diplomatic efforts.

Seven in ten Americans think President Trump needs to get authorization from Congress before any further action against Syria; more than half of Republicans agree.

Following the strike President Trump’s overall job approval rating has edged up to 43 percent. Slightly fewer (49%) now disapprove than did before. The increase in approval is driven mainly by independents, who are now at 42 percent approval up from 34 percent, while Republicans have held steady.

There is still some concern about the President’s ability to handle the Syria situation going forward. Nearly eight in ten Republicans express confidence in the President on this, while most Democrats (84%) do not. Independents (53%) are more uneasy about the handling going forward even as they are approving of the strike last week.