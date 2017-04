LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Eastern High School is currently on lockdown following a shooting incident in the 900 block of E. Shiawassee just before noon today.

That’s about a block north of the school.

That’s according to the Lansing School District, which confirmed the lockdown, and the Lansing Police Department, which confirmed the shooting.

