Lansing Township police close local neighborhood for investigation

By Published: Updated:

(WLNS) — Lansing Township police have blocked off a local neighborhood for a crime scene investigation.

Officers have released few details at this point, but we know that police were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of N. Rosemary St. around 4:30am.

The Lansing Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived on scene shortly after 8:30am, and Chief Adam Kline says officials will be on scene for some time.

We have calls into the authorities for updates on victims and any suspect descriptions.

Stay with 6 News for updates on this developing story.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s