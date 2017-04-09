Lansing Township police close local neighborhood for investigation

(WLNS) — Lansing Township police have blocked off a local neighborhood for a crime scene investigation.

Officers have released few details at this point, but we know that police were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of N. Rosemary St. around 4:30am.

The Lansing Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived on scene shortly after 8:30am, and Chief Adam Kline says officials will be on scene for some time.

We have calls into the authorities for updates on victims and any suspect descriptions.

